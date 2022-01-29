Primecap Management Co. CA Has $237.44 Million Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.83% of XPeng worth $237,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 227.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after buying an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after buying an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 103.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after buying an additional 3,116,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 104.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,228,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,426,000 after buying an additional 1,645,989 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $32.15 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

