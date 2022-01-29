Primecap Management Co. CA Has $91.44 Million Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,249,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.08% of Stratasys worth $91,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stratasys by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Stratasys by 845.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Stratasys’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

