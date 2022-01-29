Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.17% of Chegg worth $115,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Chegg by 6.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $115.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

