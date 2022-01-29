Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 3,500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 756,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $285,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $347.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.62 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

