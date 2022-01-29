Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 618,510 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $140,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

