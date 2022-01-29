Primerica, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primerica in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $150.80 on Friday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $136.59 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

