Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Announces Earnings Results

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of Primis Financial stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 33,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,006. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $373.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 11,461 shares of company stock valued at $180,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRST. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Primis Financial by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Primis Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Primis Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

