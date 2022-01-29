Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of FRST stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.18. 33,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,006. The company has a market cap of $373.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,461 shares of company stock valued at $180,332. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

