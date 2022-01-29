Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,586 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

