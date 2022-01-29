Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of RE/MAX worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.42 million, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.87%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

