Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Position Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,915 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $68,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

PFG stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

