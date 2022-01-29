Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $776,287.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $2,573,255. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

