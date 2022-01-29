Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,373 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Ambac Financial Group worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 137.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,004,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 1,159,037 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,217,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 218,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,489,000 after purchasing an additional 144,524 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 496,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 114,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $940,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $159,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.98 million, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

