Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading Up 2.3%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.00 and last traded at $145.80. Approximately 413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.73.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SA engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of highways and the production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. It operates through the following segments: Concession, Construction, and Materials & Supplies.

