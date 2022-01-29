ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 22,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQRR. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000.

Shares of EQRR opened at $51.67 on Friday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $56.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

