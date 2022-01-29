ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYHG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth $89,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth $370,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYHG stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $70.22.

