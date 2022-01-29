ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 502,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 2,416,295 shares.The stock last traded at $16.56 and had previously closed at $16.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBF. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $73,392,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 41.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,636,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,419 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $13,623,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 487.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 966,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 802,174 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $6,263,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

