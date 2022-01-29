ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.24

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.24 and traded as high as $67.47. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 2,212,257 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 629.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 347,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 299,982 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 661.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 161,765 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 714.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 118,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $613,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

