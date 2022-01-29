ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 5%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.35. 273,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,588,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $148,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

