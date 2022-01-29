ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.64 and last traded at $40.72. Approximately 178,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,352,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 566.0% in the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 166,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 141,489 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

