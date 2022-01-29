Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 263 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 1.23% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFEU. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of RFEU stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a one year low of $64.49 and a one year high of $79.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.531 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.