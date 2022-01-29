Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 1,589 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.32 and a 200 day moving average of $158.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.