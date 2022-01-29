Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,215 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the airline’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 329.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,488 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,379 shares of the airline’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

AAL stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

