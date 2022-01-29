Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

