Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 53 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $201.74 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $163.04 and a 12 month high of $204.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.59 and a 200-day moving average of $188.75.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

