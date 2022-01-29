Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 585 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kroger by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,412,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,962,000 after acquiring an additional 703,868 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.47 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

