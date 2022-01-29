Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target Lowered to €122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €128.00 ($145.45) to €122.00 ($138.64) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PROSY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.50.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. Prosus has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

