ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Update

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PKTX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 73,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. ProtoKinetix has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

About ProtoKinetix

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

