Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Provident Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 17.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the second quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.