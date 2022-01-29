Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Scholastic worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,129,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,258,000 after purchasing an additional 652,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

