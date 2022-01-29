Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,944,000 after acquiring an additional 526,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,643,000 after acquiring an additional 97,305 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,468,000 after acquiring an additional 405,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after acquiring an additional 260,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

