Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.66 Million Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

NYSE OFG opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.