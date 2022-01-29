Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of eHealth worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in eHealth by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 170,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eHealth stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $569.19 million, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of -0.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

