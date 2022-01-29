Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE NEW remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Puxin has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.60.
Puxin’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, February 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 1st.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Puxin Company Profile
Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.
