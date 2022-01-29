Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.93 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.99.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $102.57 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

