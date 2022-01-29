Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Raised by Analyst

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $189.37.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after buying an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after buying an additional 541,118 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

