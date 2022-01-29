Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$138.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$154.68.

TSE:CNR opened at C$153.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$158.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$149.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

