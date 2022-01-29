Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Boosted by Piper Sandler

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.41.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

