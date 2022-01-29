Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Boosted by Analyst

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of IBTX opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.