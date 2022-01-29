Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Lowered by Piper Sandler

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SEIC. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 116.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

