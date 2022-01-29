Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Vision in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. National Vision has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

National Vision announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,098,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 743,168 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

