Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.68). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($9.24) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS.

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $119.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $104.59 and a 12 month high of $178.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,945,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after purchasing an additional 424,732 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

