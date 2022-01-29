Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Raised by Analyst

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.91.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

HZO stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MarineMax by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 453.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MarineMax by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 78,764 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 25.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MarineMax by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.