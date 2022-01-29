Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Reduced by Analyst

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Coterra Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.83%.

In related news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

