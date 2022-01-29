Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 434,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after buying an additional 205,867 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $12,945,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 183,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.