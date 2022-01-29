Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Decreased by Analyst

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Luna Innovations in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $216.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 295,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.