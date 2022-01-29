Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metro in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, NBF raised their price objective on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

MRU opened at C$67.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.62. The firm has a market cap of C$16.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. Metro has a twelve month low of C$52.63 and a twelve month high of C$68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Metro’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

