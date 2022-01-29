QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QNTQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of QNTQY stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.1081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.37%.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

