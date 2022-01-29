QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Separately, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of QIWI in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. QIWI has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. QIWI had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 37.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QIWI will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of QIWI in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in QIWI by 843.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in QIWI by 2.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QIWI during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QIWI by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares during the period. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

