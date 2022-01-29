Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Loop Capital from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Shares of XM opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion and a PE ratio of -17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its position in Qualtrics International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

